RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield Raptors scored a season-high 17 runs on 17 hits in a 17-2 West Coast League victory over the Walla Walla Sweets here on Friday, July 30.
Ridgefield set several records, both teamwise and individually, including most runs scored in a game in team history and most RBI in a single game by one player, with shortstop John Peck driving in six.
The Raptors didn’t take long to get started offensively. Ridgefield got four hits and a walk to start the game, including a home run by Peck, to make it 3-0 against Sweets starter Calvin Kirchoff.
Peck drove a home run to right-center field in his next at-bat, launching a two-run blast to make it 7-0 Raptors.
Peck exceeded his season high of five RBI after tripling in another run in the eighth.
On the other side, Raptors starter Jaren Hunter turned in another impressive performance. The right-hander from Oregon State pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out a season-high six batters to pick up his third victory in his last three starts.
The two runs for the Sweets came on a two-run home run to right-center by Justin Folz in the top of the sixth. Folz’s home run gives him three for the year and two in his last two games.
The long ball was a frequent occurrence at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Center on Friday.
The Raptors hit four homers in the game, with catcher Isaac Springs homering in his Raptors debut and Kody Darcy going opposite field for a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.
The Springs home run highlighted a stretch of nine straight runs for Ridgefield between the eighth and ninth innings.
Results from Saturday night's second game were unavailable at presstime.