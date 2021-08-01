RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield Raptors picked up their third win in a row over the Walla Walla Sweets, 8-7, in 11 innings at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The loss follows a 5-1 Raptors victory on Saturday night, July 31. The Sweets dropped their eighth game in a row with Sunday’s loss.
In that game, Walla Walla opened up with three first-inning runs, and added a second-inning run to hold a 4-2 lead into the third before Ridgefield tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. The Raptors then took a 6-4 lead in the fifth.
The Sweets battled back to take a 7-6 lead with a solo seventh-inning run and two more in the top of the eighth.
But Ridgefield forced extra innings, and plated the game-winner in the bottom of the 11th.
Quentin Ayers had three of Walla Walla’s nine hits in the game, with Paul Myro smacking two.
On Saturday night, the Sweets were held to their lowest hit total of the season, earning just hit in the loss.
The lone hit came on a Parker Price solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth, which gave the Sweets a 1-0 lead.
From there, 18 consecutive batters were set down by Raptors starter Brock Gillis and reliever Carson Walters. Gillis struck out nine hitters through six innings, while Walters threw three perfect innings in relief and struck out five while earning his first save.
Joe Ball turned in a quality outing on the other side for Walla Walla. The lefty from Lewis-Clark State threw his longest outing of the year in a 5 1/3 inning, five strikeout, two run performance.
The Raptors were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. Caden Connor, the leadoff hitter for the Raptors, broke things open late for Ridgefield with hsis first home run of the summer out to right field. The Ridgefield right fielder hit a two-run homer to to give the Raptors a 2-1 lead they would not give up.
Connor would pick things right back up in the seventh. The Cal State Fulleton outfielder dropped a two-run triple down the left field line to score two more and extend the Raptors lead to 4-1. A Wade Meckler RBI single capped off the scoring in the game.
Connor finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs and is now 6-for-10 in the series with seven runs batted in. Connor now leads the WCL with 39 RBIs and has 10 of them in his last five games.
Walla Walla has Monday off before opening a three-game series at Bend at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.