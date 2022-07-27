PORTLAND — The Walla Walla Sweets opened a three-game West Coast League baseball series against the host Pickles on Tuesday, July 26, with a thud on the Walker Stadium turf.
Portland scored six times in the bottom of the seventh inning and coasted in the late going for an 8-1 victory.
The Pickles improved to 12-5 in the second half of the WCL season and are 27-14 overall.
Walla Walla, now 8-8 and 20-23, has dropped two games in a row after winning eight of its previous 10.
The Sweets scored the game's first run in inning one. Derek Gellos singled with two out and Cooper Cross doubled him home.
Walla Walla, after giving up single runs in the third and fourth innings, threatened in the seventh inning. The Sweets had runners at second and third with no outs and the bases loaded with one out.
Joey Craig was hit by a pitch and Malcom Williams walked. The runners moved up a base apiece on a wild pitch.
One out later, Gellos was intentionally walked.
But an infield pop fly and a fielder's choice ended the inning, and swung the pendulum of momentum in Portland's favor for keeps.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Jace Hanson threw five solid innings to keep the Sweets in the game. He allowed three hits and two earned runs. Hanson walked three and struck out five.
Drake George, despite two batters reaching base against him in the sixth, pitched a scoreless frame and fanned the side in the process. Cayden Herbst threw a one-hit eighth for the Sweets.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
