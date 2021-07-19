PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The score was tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning when Seth Ryberg raced home on a Jack Sheward sacrifice fly to put the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team ahead of Port Angeles here Sunday, July 18.
But the Lefties answered with a pair of homers, back-to-back in the bottom of the eighth, and soon handed the Sweets a 4-3 loss to wrap up their West Coast League weekend series.
Walla Walla (3-3 second half record) saw its lead for the remaining North Division playoff spot dwindle to a single game Sunday as Bellingham (5-7 record) bested Bend, 11-6. Yakima Valley has already clinched the division’s other postseason spot, having been the first half champs.
The finial four weeks of the regular season appear to be hotly contested with Walla Walla, Bellingham, Port Angeles and Wenatchee on each other’s heels for the last remaining North Division playoff ticket. The Sweets will host Wenatchee for three games this week at Borleske Stadium, starting Tuesday night with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
Walla Walla will be coming off a solid road trip in Portland and Port Angeles, though it finished on a sour note here.
Looking to complete a sweep, the Sweets jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first when Parker Price walked, stole second base with two outs and then scored on a Justin Folz single.
Port Angeles tied things up in the bottom of the first, but the Sweets went up 2-1 in the second when Cayden Delozier doubled, went to third on a Chris Conniff single and then raced home on a passed ball.
However, the Sweets would wind up leaving 10 runners on base. Walla Walla pitchers Nick Irwin, Joe Ball and Travis Craven labored to keep Port Angeles at bay, but the Lefties managed to scratch out a game-tying run in the fifth.
Walla Walla was finally able to get back in front in the top of the eighth, but the 3-2 lead was short-lived.