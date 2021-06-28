YAKIMA — In a West Coast League game that ended after midnight, the host Yakima Valley Pippins eked out a 7-6 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets in 16 innings on Sunday, June 27.
Walla Walla opened the game with a first-inning run, but the Pippins answered with two in the bottom of the first, and added another in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.
The Sweets pulled within 3-2 in the sixth, and tied it up at 3-all in the eighth, which ultimately sent the game to extra innings. Walla Walla then plated two runs in the 15th inning to break the tie, but Yakima answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
The Sweets battled back with a go-ahead run in the top of the 16th, but the Pippins managed to score the tying and game-winning runs in the bottom of the inning to end the marathon.
Seth Ryberg, Cameron Butler and Niko Khoury all had three hits for Walla Walla, as the Sweets outhit Yakima, 17-15.
Walla Walla had five pitchers on the mound in the game, with the Pippins running through seven.
The Sweets, now 7-8 on the season, open a three-game home series against Cowlitz at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Borleske Stadium.