PORTLAND — The host Pickles completed a three-game West Coast League sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets on Thursday, July 28, before a paid crowd of 2,097 at Walker Stadium.
Portland scored twice in both the second and third innings, and shut out Walla Walla for the second straight game, this time by a 4-0 count.
The Pickles blanked the Sweets, 2-0, on Wednesday.
Walla Walla, which managed just one run in the series and three hits on Thursday, has lost four straight games. It now sports a season record of 20-25 against league opponents.
Portland posted a perfect 6-0 record against the Sweets this season. The Pickles took a three-game set at Borleske Stadium July 8-10.
A quartet of Walla Walla relief pitchers — Zach Hangas, J.C. Worsham, Quentin O'Connor, and Matthew Flores — provided one bright for the visitors. The foursome combined to allow just four hits over 5 2/3s innings.
The Sweets best opportunities to score occurred in the third and eighth innings. They stranded two runners on base in both frames.
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with five-time defending WCL champion Corvallis on Friday night at Borleske Stadium. Game time is 7:35.
