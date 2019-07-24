BEND, Ore. — Four representatives of the Walla Walla Sweets saw action with South Division All-Stars in the West Coast League mid-summer classic here on Tuesday, but the North claimed a 14-1 victory.
The North already had an 11-0 lead before the South tallied its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Walla Walla’s Justin Folz was hit by a pitch, advanced to second base on an error, third on a single, and then raced home on a groundout.
The Sweets’ Patrick Caulfield started as the South leadoff hitter, and managed to get on base in the seventh inning with a walk before he was forced out in a double play.
Walla Walla right-handed Reid Sebby pitched a rough second inning in which three South errors opened the door for a nine-run (seven unearned) North rally.
Sweets lefty Travis Craven, of Whitman College, pitched as 1-2-3 eight inning.
The Sweets also had Caulfield competing in the Home Run Derby here on Monday.
Matthew Christian, of the Port Angeles Lefties, won the contest.
North 14, South 1
North190103000—14202
South000010000—163
Hyde, Proctor (2), Chavez (3), Wyatt (4), Saum (5), Scott (6), Gonzales (7), Hatley (8), Chatfield (9) and Niemann, Hays (6). Luna, Sebby (2), Benbrook (3), Thurman (4), Groeneweg (5), Pittman (6), Josten (7), Craven (8), Kaser (9) and Moeller, Ramirez (6).
HR — North: Altenberger.
Hits — North: Bramlett 4, Machtolf 4, Christian 2, Viola 2, Hays 2, Altenberger 2, Morrison, Willow, Cummings, Niemann. South: Moeller, Hicks, Needham, Curialle, Holfcroft, Parsons.