The summer of 2020 wasn't the best of times for then-Walla Walla Sweets assistant coach Larry Price — or for Sweets fans.
"Last summer was probably the worst summer of my life, because there was no baseball," now Walla Walla interim manager Price said of the COVID-19 shutdown. "Working with (Sweets general manager) Cody Miller, we had a team all ready to come up, and then all spring long not knowing what was going to happen. When they made that call (to cancel the West Coast League season), it was really depressing.
"My backyard looks better!" he said, "because I did a lot of landscaping — I could not sit at home and not do anything."
The summer of 2021 is shaping up much better for Price, the Sweets and their fans — as well as the rest of society.
Walla Walla welcomed Sweets players to town for the first time since their playoff run in 2019 on Monday, May 31. More arrived during the week, and about two-thirds of the roster was expected to make the trip to Cowlitz for Friday, June 4's season-opener.
Additional players will continue to join the team through June as college baseball tournaments wrap up.
And when the Sweets have their home-opener against Port Angeles on Friday, June 11, fans will be in the stands for the first time in almost two years.
"As of this past Wednesday (May 26) from the governor's office, we were told we can have 50% capacity, with social distancing in place, at Borleske Stadium, so that's what we're planning on right now," Miller said as Sweets players held their first practice under Price's watch on Tuesday. "Limited seats will be available just based off pre-sold tickets, season-ticket holders and host families that have committed to the season. We'll have some restrictions in place that we'll let fans know about beforehand, but we're hoping those don't have to be in place for long. But we'll let people know as soon as there's an update if things can go back to normal."
Having fans in the stands will be a first for Miller, who took over as Sweets GM months before the pandemic hit and ultimately canceled his first season in the position.
"Not only did we miss it all last year, just that fact that we have them (fans) back this year at all is great!" Miller said. "The sooner we can go back to having as many people back in Borleske as possible would be great."
Watching his first batch of Sweets as GM practicing on Tuesday, Miller said he's amazed at the players' abilities.
"What's crazy, honestly — this is my fourth year (with the Sweets organization), but just seeing these kids come in, they're 18, 19, 20 years old, but they're so big and so tall already," Miller said, "and they're just starting their college careers or coming from high school.
"They're just freak athletes, all of them," he said. "There's going to be a lot of talent in Walla Walla this year."
Price comes into the season as interim manager after Jeff Cirillo, who was set to manage the Sweets in 2020 before the shutdown, had to leave the team for the 2021 season in April due to a family emergency.
Price, who served as a Sweets assistant under then-manager Frank Mutz in 2019, was tabbed to take over the manager's role.
"He's stepped right in to be interim manager this spring," Miller said of Price. "He's connected with all of our players and our coaches, he's connected with our fan base and our host families, so he's taken this team and he's gung-ho. It's great to have him as part of the Walla Walla Sweets. And he's a great face for the organization.
"Coach Price has put together an excellent roster, along with Ryan Johnston and Tyler Roper, our assistants," he said. "They've put together a heckuva roster. I expect some great baseball this summer."
Price, whose 29 years experience includes 26 at Boise-area high schools that he led to 12 state titles, is ready to step in as interim manager.
"I'm excited to get the opportunity, I just wish it was under different circumstances," Price said. "Jeff's (Cirillo) a friend of mine, and we just all wish them well.
"I'm very excited to get this going," he said. "I've got some guys that I think are going to play the game very well. They'll do some good things out here, and really be good young people in the community and promote our brand of baseball to Walla Walla.
"We have 12 guys back, I believe, from 2019 that made the playoffs, so they're experienced," Price said. "They know how to play with me around them, and I know how to manage them and coach them up. So with that experience, off a team that was unbelievably close, the chemistry was phenomenal."
Pitching should be a Sweets strength this summer, with 18-19 expected on the roster.
"We're loaded with pitching, we've got really good pitching arms coming in," Price said.
But that's not all.
"I think, defensively, we're solid," he said. "Any six guys can play the outfield, any five-six guys can play the infield.
"We're in good shape," Price said. "The experience and leadership of some of the older guys, they'll be able to kind of manage the younger guys and show them the ropes, just like at any level. When you have some experience, hopefully that transfers over to some great success."
As in every season in the wood-bat, collegiate West Coast League, Price is awaiting the rest of his squad.
"I'm really looking forward to mid- to late-June, when we're at full strength," he said. "We've got four kids that are off to the Division II World Series, we've got kids that are in regionals at the Division I level and some college kids that aren't out of school yet. I'm really looking forward to that day when we have all 32 or 33 of them here."
Miller and Price are eager to show off the 2021 squad in front of Sweets fans.
"Glad to have them back!" Miller said of the fans. "We missed them in 2020, and to have them back in 2021 is going to be the greatest. We can't wait to see them on June 11 for our first (home) game, so go Sweets!"
"Just to back out here... much gratitude to be able to be back out here," Price said.