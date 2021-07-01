The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team was tied 4-4 with the Cowlitz Black Bears in the top of the ninth inning at Borleske Stadium on Wednesday, June 30, when a severe lightning storm forced play to stop for the rest of the night.
Action resumes Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled Sweets game at 7 p.m.
Play will pick up where it left off in the top of the ninth, tied 4-4, with one out and Kase Ogata on second base for Cowlitz. He had been hit by a pitch leading off, and then advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice.
The Sweets were calling in pitcher Logan Hurd to relieve Caden Kaelber when lightning brought on the stoppage.
Walla Walla could possibly finish Thursday atop the West Coast League’s North Division standings.
Yakima Valley saw its lead over the second-place Sweets dwindle to a 1.5 games Wednesday, despite the suspension of play at Borleske, as the first-place Pippins dropped their second straight game with a 6-3 loss to Port Angeles.
The Sweets could pick up another half game this afternoon, and depending on the results later tonight in Walla Walla and Yakima, there could be a tie for first place.