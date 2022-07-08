The Walla Walla Sweets suffered their third straight West Coast League defeat on Friday, July 8, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla surrendered a one-run, ninth-inning lead and fell to 12-16 on the season after a 13-6 loss to the Portland Pickles in the opener of a three-game series.
Portland, now 18-10, moved within a half-game of South Division co-leaders Corvallis and Bend with Friday's triumph — a win achieved thanks to an eight-run ninth inning.
The visitors grabbed the early edge with a run in the first inning.
Walla Walla, donning Walla Walla Padres jerseys, had runners on base in each of the first five innings.
Will Fuenning hit a one-out single in the first, but Derek Gellos followed with a line drive to second that was turned into a 4-3 double play.
After leaving a runner stranded in the second, the Sweets evened the score in inning three. Kevin Spear started the frame with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and went to third on a Malcom Williams base knock to center field. The runners advanced an extra base on the play thanks to a Pickles' error.
Portland scored four two-out runs in the fourth inning to assume a 5-1 lead. The first hit the plate on a wild pitch and Kyle Stancato piggy-backed a three-run double to right.
The Sweets fought back in the home
fourth. Gellos led off with a walk and scored on a left-center double by Kai Osaka.
Leo Rivera pushed Osaka to third with an infield grounder and Joey Craig was hit by a pitch.
But the threat ended on a pickle between third and home.
Spear and Williams commenced the Sweets fifth with singles. Spear later scored on an error to pull the home nine within two, 5-3.
Walla Walla took the lead in the seventh. Mazzaferro was hit by a pitch with one out, Fuenning singled him to third, and Gellos walked to load the bases. A pitching change and one out later, Devan Ornelas singled to left to draw the Sweets even and Rivera delivered a tie-breaking hit to right to give Walla Walla its only lead of the contest.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
