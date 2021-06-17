The Walla Walla Sweets plated the first run of the game, but visiting Corvallis scored the final two to take a 5-3 West Coast League victory at Borleske Stadium on Wednesday, June 16.
Walla Walla opened with its initial run in the first inning, but Corvallis took the lead in the second with two runs.
The Sweets tied it up in the third, but the Knights again took the lead with a solo run in the sixth.
Walla Walla again tied it up with an eighth-inning run, but Corvallis scored twice in the top of the ninth and held the Sweets in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
Chris Conniff, William Grimm and Quentin Ayers each had two hits for Walla Walla in its seven-hit outing.
Jake Dahle opened the game on the mound for the Sweets, pitching four innings while giving up five hits and two runs.
Dylan Schwartz then came in for a four-inning stint, striking out eight Knights and giving up two hits and an unearned run.
Eric Romo then closed the game, taking the loss for Walla Walla, giving up the two ninth-inning Corvallis runs on four hits.
The Sweets, 5-6 on the season, close out the three-game set with the Knights (6-2) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.