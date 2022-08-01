The five-time defending West Coast League baseball champion Corvallis Knights extended their current winning streak to 14 games and completed a three-game sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets with a 1-0 victory on Sunday, July 31, at Borleske Stadium.
Corvallis improved to 18-4 in the WCL's second half and raised its overall mark to 36-12.
Walla Walla, which has lost seven straight, fell to 8-13 and 20-28 after being shut out for the third time in its last five games.
The Sweets latest defeat came on a night in which they outhit the Knights 6-3. Their starting pitcher, right-hander Kolby Solomon, gave up just one hit, walked three, and struck out six over four innings.
Reliever Bradye Hirai yielded just one hit and issued one free pass over the next two frames.
Fellow reliever J.C. Worsham was saddled with the hard-luck loss. He allowed the only run of the game — a tally realized in the seventh inning.
Zach Hangas, the last of four pitchers employed by Walla Walla in the game, kept the home team in contention with two innings of one-hit relief.
The Sweets best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the ninth. Kai Osaka, Kevin Spear and Davis Mieliwocki started the inning off with back-to-back-to-back walks against Corvallis reliever Nathan DeSchryver.
Brady Maylett replaced DeSchryver and got Tucker Zander to hit into a 6-2-5 double play.
Maylett walked Malcom Williams to reload the bases, but fanned Nick Seamonds to end the game.
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with Ridgefield on Tuesday night at 6:35.
