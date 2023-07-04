The Walla Walla Sweets opened a three-game West Coast League baseball series with Victoria on Tuesday, July 4, with a 9-4 victory at Borleske Stadium.
Starting pitcher Zach Hangas tossed seven shutout innings to help propel the Sweets to the winner's circle.
"Zach set the tone by attacking the strike zone," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "I like the way he competed and provided energy we were able to feed off of."
Tuesday's triumph was Walla Walla's ninth of the season (9-16) and just the ninth loss for the HarbourCats (19-9) in 2023.
The Sweets scored in the first inning when Ben Parker sent an RBI single to shortstop, and tallied twice more in the third on an Andrew Graham double to right field.
Aidan Espinoza shined on offense in both the fifth and seventh innings. He stroked an RBI double in the fifth and a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Kevin Spear drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Logan Meyer followed with an RBI fielder's choice to give the home nine a 7-0 lead.
In the eighth, Graham singled in a run and Espinoza lifted a sacrifice fly to right for the Sweets final run of the game.
"(Hitters) One through four did a good job of getting on base to give Andrew and Aidan opportunity after opportunity after opportunity," Molnaa said.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.