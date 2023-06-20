The Walla Walla Sweets, fresh off a West Coast League baseball series win at defending champion and South Division rival Corvallis over the weekend, were unable to sustain the momentum in the opening game of a three-game, non-league set with the Northwest Star Nighthawks on Tuesday, June 20, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla managed just two hits and its pitchers walked seven in an 8-0 loss observed by a paid crowd of 814.
"We gave away a lot of ground all night," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "We saw a lot slower pitching, but we tried to do too much with our at-bats and (seven) free passes is not going to win very many ball games."
The Sweets best scoring chance occurred in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sebastian Lopez reached base on a one-out error and Manny Casillas doubled to right field.
But Michael Tsoukalas fouled out to third base and Luke Baier followed with a ground out to second that ended the two-hour and 24-minute contest.
"We issued a free pass in every inning up to the seventh inning," Molnaa said. "Offensively, we had a couple of good innings with good swings, but we did not create enough opportunities with runners in scoring position."
Game two of the series, which will feature an appearance by the Mariner Moose, is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
