BEND — The host Elks scored at least one run in four of the first six innings on Wednesday, July 6, and coasted to an 8-1 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Vince Genna Stadium.
Bend improved to 18-11 on the season while the Sweets, who were four outs away from being skunked by a league opponent for the second time in three games, slipped to 12-14.
Bend scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, four in the fourth, and one in the sixth inning.
Elks' starting pitcher A.J. Lattery provided Bend with a quality outing. He threw six innings, allowed just three hits, struck out an equal number, and walked two.
Walla Walla ended the Elks' shutout bid in the eighth inning. Devan Ornelas led off with a walk, stole second base with one out, and scored on a two-out single by Josh Williams.
Bend achieved 13 hits in the game compared to just four for the Sweets. Pitchers on both sides combined to fan nine opposing hitters.
The rubber game of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
