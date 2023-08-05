The Walla Walla Sweets came up short in the middle game of their three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Portland Pickles on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Borleske Stadium.
Portland erased an early 1-0 deficit with four third-inning runs and went on to post a 9-5 victory.
The Pickles, who are 5-0 against Walla Walla this season, added five runs in the fifth inning on their way to conquest.
Saturday's loss left the Sweets 19-34 overall and 9-17 in the WCL's second half.
Walla Walla scored the game's initial tally when Aidan Espinoza grounded a first-inning single to right field.
The Sweets responded to Portland's four spot in the third with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning. Andrew Graham drew the home team within one, 4-3, when he smashed a two-RBI double to center.
Walla Walla scored its last two runs in the ninth. The first run hit home plate when Vicente Feliciano singled to left and the second came across on a double play.
"We did a good job battling," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "I felt like we were in the game, but we gave up too much ground."
The regular-season finale is Sunday at 7:05 p.m.
"The players and I have learned a lot," Molnaa said. "We have one more night in Borleske — one more crack to play good baseball."
