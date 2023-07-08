The Walla Walla Sweets dented the loss column for the third straight time during West Coast League baseball action on Saturday, July 8, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla fell to 0-2 in the second half of WCL play and 10-19 overall after a 13-8 loss to the Nanaimo NightOwls.
Walla Walla is now 0-5 this season against the first-year league entry. Nanaimo swept a three-game series with the Sweets in the season-opening set for both teams in early June.
Saturday's game started in encouraging fashion for the home team to the tune of four first-inning runs. The first run crossed on an error and the latter three scored when Max Martin kissed a triple off the right-field wall.
"Max had a great night at the plate," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "We got it going a little bit early."
Nanaimo took control of the contest when it scored twice in the third inning and nine more times in the fourth.
Walla Walla made its way to the comeback trail in the sixth. The Sweets Jakob Marquez and Aidan Espinoza hit RBI singles to left and center, respectively, and Martin drew a bases-loaded walk.
Walla Walla added another run in the seventh when Ben Parker bounced a run-scoring hit to left.
But the NightOwls pushed two runs across in the eighth to halt Walla Walla's momentum.
"This game epitomized the phrase 'one bad inning,'" Molnaa said. "It was hard to look past that fourth inning. It was a tough ballgame to swallow."
The series finisher is Sunday night at 6:05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.