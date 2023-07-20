SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The host Drifters won the rubber game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Walla Walla Sweets on Thursday, July 20, by a 4-1 score at the Hamlin Sports Complex.
Walla Walla slipped to 4-8 in the league's second half of play and is now 14-25 overall including a 4-17 mark on the road.
The Sweets scored their only run in the first inning on a Ben Parker double.
Walla Walla threatened to score more, but did not capitalize on a second-and-third, no-out scenario following the Parker two-bagger.
That lack of opportunism set the tone for the remainder of the game. In all, Walla Walla stranded 11 runners on base in the contest.
Both teams had eight hits on the night and the Sweets committed the only error of the game.
Walla Walla returns to Borleske Stadium on Friday night to open a three-game series against defending WCL champion Corvallis at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.