The Walla Walla Sweets rallied from a 5-0 deficit and finished off a three-game West Coast League baseball sweep of the Springfield Drifters on Sunday, July 16, with a 6-5 victory at Borleske Stadium.
"It was one of those ballgames where we did enough little things," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said.
Walla Walla improved to 3-6 in the second half of WCL action and is now 13-23 overall.
The Sweets scored twice in the sixth inning and four game-deciding runs in the seventh to eke out the desired result.
Max Martin drove in the first seventh-inning run with a single. Cruz Hepburn and Kennedy Hara stepped up with back-to-back sacrifice flies to right and left field, respectively, and Payton Knowles delivered what proved to be the clincher with a single to right.
A wild pitch and a Cayden Wotipka knock with two out produced the two sixth-inning tallies.
"It came down to high-quality at-bats late in the ballgame," Molnaa said.
Sweets starting pitcher Josh Aribal lasted four-and-two-thirds innings and was picked up by the efforts of relievers Reilly Kirkpatrick, Nick Schoonover, and Luke Stutesman. Kirkpatrick, Schoonover and Stutesman pitched shutout relief over the final four frames and change.
The Drifters loaded the bases against Stutesman in the ninth, but he was able to get the final out on a fly to center for the hair-raising save.
"Josh competed for us," Molnaa said. "He did a good job. Schoonover was awesome.
"We kept it interesting in the ninth, but Luke settled down and made a couple of really good pitches," Molnaa said.
The two teams open a three-game series Tuesday in Springfield.
