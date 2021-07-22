Left-handed pitcher Travis Craven, barely two months off a Northwest Conference all-star season for Whitman College his senior year, gave the Walla Walla Sweets a stellar performance here at Borleske Stadium on Thursday, July 22, in their West Coast League clash with the Wenatchee AppleSox. Craven turned in eight scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts, a season-high for the Sweets staff.
But the Sweets ended up falling 1-0, as Wenatchee scratched out an unearned run against the Walla Walla bullpen in the ninth inning on one hit with the aid of two fielding errors and two walks.
The Sweets and AppleSox both finished the night at 13-20 overall on the year. Walla Walla slipped to 4-5 in the second half of the season, now two games out of first in the North Division second half standings.
Walla Walla must now regroup for a weekend series here against the Bend Elks, starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.
The Sweets look to bounce back from the disappointing setback Thursday. They spoiled a masterpiece by Craven, who surpassed their previous strikeout high by teammate Calvin Kirchoff, who had 11 punchouts July 17.
Craven, who had a season high of six strikeouts coming in, mixed speeds and locations effectively to keep the AppleSox hitters off balance.
“I felt I did a good job mixing sequences and locations throughout the game,” Craven said. “I felt like I did a good job with two strikes and was able to work around the zone very well.”
Craven stayed in the zone from the beginning of his start to the end. 71 of the 91 pitches he threw found the strike zone. The lefty also did not surrender a walk and allowed just three hits.
The Wenatchee pitching staff was outstanding in their own right on the other side, as pitching ruled this game throughout. AppleSox starter Jacob Hughes put together his best outing of the season, striking out a season best eight hitters while allowing just three hits and walking three.
Gavin Gorrell picked up the win for Wenatchee. The lefty from the University of Utah pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Hughes and struck out four batters, including three straight punchouts in the bottom of the ninth to end the game. Caden Kaelber was charged with the loss, but did not allow an earned run.
The lone run of the game came in the top of the ninth inning. Dakota Duffalo reached on an error by the third baseman Eli Paton off of Sweets reliever Caden Kaelber. After Duffalo was picked off at second, Adam Grob drew a walk. After a strikeout to John Newman Jr. and a walk to Luc Stuka to put runners on second and third, Collin Villegas reached on an errant throw by Parker Price that scored Grob from third.