The defending West Coast League champion Corvallis Knights improved their record in the second half of West Coast League baseball play to a South Division-best 13-2 after a 5-4 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets on Sunday, July 23, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla is now 4-11 in half two and 14-28 overall after absorbing its fifth loss in its last six games.
Corvallis scored the game's first run during its initial at-bat of the contest and the Sweets responded by loading the bases in their half of inning one.
But Walla Walla was unable to push across the game-tying tally.
The Sweets were on the brink of blowing another bases-loaded chance in the second, but center fielder Ben Parker stepped up to end that notion. Parker, the WCL's second-leading hitter entering the night (.388 avg.), punched a grounder through the right side of the Knights' infield for a two-out, two-RBI single.
Corvallis scored an equalizing run in the third inning and added another tally in the sixth before Walla Walla evened things up in the bottom of the sixth on a Carter Booth knock to left-center field.
The Knights took the lead for good when they scored twice in the seventh inning.
An eighth-inning wild pitch resulted in the Sweets final run of the evening.
Walla Walla left runners at first and second in the eighth, and left the potential-tying run at base two in the ninth inning.
"It was a good baseball game," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "There was good pitching, good defense, and good hitting on both sides. They had more opportunities than we did and they capitalized."
The Sweets continue their six-game home stand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series with the Bend Elks at 6:35.
