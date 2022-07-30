The number five was in full supply during the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series between Walla Walla and Corvallis on Friday, July 29, at Borleske Stadium.
The five-time defending league champion Knights scored five times in the top half of the third inning and went on to hand the Sweets their fifth straight loss — this one by a final score of 16-3.
Walla Walla, which has five home games remaining on its 2022 schedule, is 8-11 in the WCL's second half and 20-26 overall.
The Sweets scored their first run in three games in the fifth inning. Nick Seamonds laced a double into the right-center field gap and scored on an infield grounder off the bat of Kevin Spear.
Walla Walla's second run scored in the seventh on a Davis Mieliwocki single.
The Sweets final run crossed the plate in the eighth. Malcom Williams split the left-center alley with a triple and scored on a grounder to short put in play by Kai Osaka.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
