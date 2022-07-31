A pair of West Coast League baseball trends continued on Saturday, July 30, at Borleske Stadium.
The five-time defending league champion Corvallis Knights added fuel to their winning ways and the Walla Walla Sweets remained ice cold.
Corvallis won its 13th straight game and handed Walla Walla its sixth straight loss, 11-1.
The Knights, who won the first-half South Division title, improved to a pace-setting 17-4 in the WCL's second half and 35-12 overall.
Walla Walla slipped to 8-12 in half two and 20-27 overall.
Corvallis, which outhit the Sweets 12-5, scored four times in the second inning and rolled for the duration of the evening.
It tallied three runs in both the fourth and ninth innings and picked up a single run in the sixth.
The Sweets scored their lone run the eighth inning. Kevin Spear led off with a single and moved to second on a Nick Seamonds base knock.
Derek Gellos scored Spear with an avoid-the-shutout single with two out.
Walla Walla will look to avoid a three-game sweep in the series finale Sunday at 7:35 p.m. See the game story at union-bulletin.com/sports.
