BEND, Ore. — Four ninth-inning runs lifted the Walla Walla Sweets to an 11-7 victory over the Bend Elks in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Saturday, July 1, at Vince Genna Stadium.
The Sweets, who snapped a four-game losing streak, are now 8-15 on the season.
Walla Walla scored four times in the second inning. Logan Meyer, who ended the night with five runs batted in, belted a three-run home run and Manny Casillas contributed an RBI single.
The Sweets tallied an unearned run in the fourth inning, but the Elks got themselves back in the game with a run apiece in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to crawl within two, 5-3.
Walla Walla went up 7-3 in the seventh after a Jakob Marquez sacrifice fly to right field and a run-scoring single by Aidan Espinoza.
Bend scored twice in the seventh and two more times in the eighth inning to even the score at 7-7.
But in the ninth, the Sweets got an RBI infield single from Max Martin to break the tie, a bases-loaded walk from Davis Carr, and a two-run hit from Meyer.
The Elks loaded the bases with two out in the home ninth, but did not score.
The rubber game of the series is Sunday night at 5:05.
