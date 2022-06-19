Brandon Van Horn relishes every game as manager of the Walla Walla Sweets collegiate summer baseball team.
A native of Tujunga, California, he saw his playing career end only three years ago after four seasons in the San Francisco Giants minor league system. He had been promoted as high as AAA Sacramento.
But coaching has kept Van Horn in the game with a job he loves, and working at the collegiate level — also an assistant coach at New Mexico State University — enables him to share his experience with future waves of professional hopefuls.
A bonus with the Sweets job is that his wife Mikaela, who grew up in Snohomish County, is only a day’s drive from family in Monroe, Wash., and also up in Colville.
“It’s super cool,” the 2022 Sweets skipper said. “It’s really cool that I get to continue coaching and spend every day at the ballpark throughout the summer.
“At the same time, my wife is from Washington and she gets to come out to the ballpark too. To get a chance to be a little bit closer to home, what more could you asked for?
“We’re having a blast.”
Van Horn is the fourth head coach in the 12-year history of the Walla Walla Sweets. following J.C. Biagi (a DeSales Catholic High School alumn who managed them for five seasons, 2010-14), Frank Mutz (2015-2019) and Larry Price (interim 2021).
As a player, Van Horn was drafted by the Giants in 2016 during the 19th round as an infielder out of The Master’s College in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Each coach he played for along the way served as a role model.
“I had a lot of really cool coaching influences throughout my career, from my dad all the way through my time in AA and AAA with the Giants,” Van Horn said. “I had some really cool people invest in me. I just want to be able to do that for the kids.
“And I love the game. What better way to serve the kids than to be able to coach them.”
The transition from player to coach took Van Horn little time even as the COVID-19 pandemic put much of the sports world on hold.
Very little minor league or even college baseball was played anywhere in 2020, and the major league season was abbreviated, but Van Horn already happened to be in Boise (his wife Mikaela went to Boise State, and also taught there) when Idaho put together the Competitor Collegiate League with four teams.
After an early dab at managing during the summer of 2020, Van Horn joined the coaching staff at New Mexico State as a volunteer assistant.
Less than a year later, shortly following the summer of 2021, the Sweets brought on Van Horn.
“Baseball is a super, super small world,” Van Horn said. “One connection led to the next. I’ve been fortunate enough throughout my playing career to meet a lot of really cool people. Now I’m starting to do that on the coaching side, and build connections and relationships and network.
“This job came open, and I was able to get on the phone with Cody (Miller) and be able to break it down. It seemed like a really good fit, so we’re stoked to be up here.”
Van Horn now leads a Sweets coaching staff loaded with energy.
Pitching coach Brandon Vial, who is an assistant at Lewis and Clark State College (in Lewiston, Idaho), joined the Sweets in assembling their 2022 roster barely a month before this season started.
Peter Abinanti came aboard as the Sweets new hitting coach a year after playing as a graduate at the University of San Diego.
Van Horn would like to see their enthusiasm help keep together a cast of young individuals who left their homes — some traveling thousands of miles — and came to Walla Walla, where summers can sometimes be as unforgiving as the sport of baseball itself.
“The kind of theme you’ll see throughout the group is that we’ve got a lot of grinders, guys that are really mentally tough,” Van Horn said. “They come from all different walks of life, all different parts of the country, all different levels from NAIA to junior college to Division I.
“But the common theme is that these guys love to play, they love to work at it, and they love to be at the ballpark. That’s all you can ask for.”
Coaching in the West Coast League goes beyond the summer schedule of games.
Sweets coaches prepared for this season — finding time to fill their lineup and bullpen, and getting at least one glove at every position — when not at work with their respective college teams.
“It was a lot of Vial putting in the work during his time at Lewis and Clark (State College),” Van Horn said. “Between the two of us, you just kind of work the guys that you know and you trust.
“You kind of do your homework, try to try to find what your needs are and lean on the people that you trust to go find them — whether it’s a junior-college guy or maybe somebody from the Pacific Northwest. You use your networking that way.
“You try to find time within your schedule of coaching the college season to be able to prepare for this summer season.”
Now, barely two weeks into this season, Van Horn is relishing the fun part of baseball that comes after all the preparations.
“We’re so excited,” Van Horn said. “So much work has gone in, even just recently between Peter Abinanti as an assistant and Brandon Vial as an assistant — and the work that Cody Miller’s put in as (general manager). We’re starting to see the fruits of that labor pay off.
“We have such a cool group. They’re so much fun, and they all seem to get along really well — even early on, which is such a huge thing. We’re starting to see that on the field, turn into wins and stuff like that. Hopefully we can keep it going.
“But, man, it’s a really fun group to work with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.