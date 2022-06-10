The Cowlitz Black Bears spoiled the Walla Walla Sweets home-opening West Coast League baseball game on Friday, June 10, with a 9-3 victory at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, which fell behind 5-0 after two-and-a-half innings of play, managed just five hits in the three-hour, six-minute contest - three of which were realized in the bottom of the ninth.
Friday's verdict improved the Black Bears' record to 6-1 and dropped the Sweets to 3-4.
Cowlitz took advantage of a lead-off walk to plate a run in the first inning, a pair of Sweets errors to score three runs on no hits in the second, and another Walla Walla snafu to tally in the third inning.
Davis Mieliwocki got the Sweets on the board in the home seventh with an RBI single to center field.
Jordan Andrade connected for a two-RBI hit in the ninth that proved to be the Sweets final safety of the night.
The middle game of the three-game series is Saturday night at 7:05.
