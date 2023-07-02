BEND, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets rallied from a 5-0 deficit, but lost the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series to the host Elks by a 6-5 count in 11 innings on Sunday, July 2.
Sunday's loss ended a 1-5 road trip for Walla Walla and dropped the Sweets to 8-16 on the season.
All of Walla Walla's runs were unearned. It scored one run in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.
The Sweets Logan Meyer tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single. The first three Walla Walla runs in frame seven scored on a ground out, an error, and a passed ball, respectively.
Bend scored the winning run on a two-out wild pitch.
The Sweets host the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars on Monday night at 7:05 at Borleske Stadium.
