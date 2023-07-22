Corvallis scored three runs in the top of the 13th inning and hung on for an 11-8 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Saturday, July 22, at Borleske Stadium.
The hard-luck Walla Wallans, who have lost four of their last five games, fell to 4-10 in the second half of WCL play and are now 14-27 overall.
Corvallis claimed an early 2-0 lead with runs in both the second and fourth innings before the Sweets tied the game in the home fourth. Ben Parker led off with a triple that halved the right-center field gap. Aidan Espinoza doubled in Parker one out later.
The second run of the inning scored on a Knights' error.
Both teams tallied four times in the fifth. Parker brought in three of Walla Walla's runs with a line drive home run to left, and a Corvallis miscue led to the tying digit.
The Knights retook the lead in the sixth before Walla Walla produced single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Hayden Driggs tied the game with a seventh-inning single and Cayden Wotipka gave the Sweets an 8-7 edge with a sacrifice fly in the left-center alley.
But the Knights knotted the score in the ninth and eventually outlasted the home nine.
"We had a lot of opportunities that we didn't capitalize on," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said.
Perhaps the cruelest cut of all occurred in the 11th inning when the Sweets left the bases loaded.
"Corvallis capitalized a little bit more," Molnaa said.
The series finale is Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
"It's going to be interesting with our pitching," Molnaa said of the possible lack of mound depth his team may have to deal with in the final game of the series. "It's another obstacle we'll have to handle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.