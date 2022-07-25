Wenatchee pitchers allowed just two runs over the final eight innings on Sunday, July 24, and salvaged the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series against the Walla Walla Sweets with a 10-5 triumph at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets, now 20-22 after a 4-2 homestand, scored three times in the first inning.
Malcom Williams and Josh Williams lined back to back singles, and Leo Rivera walked to load the bases.
Cooper Cross and Kai Osaka drew successive free passes for a run batted in apiece, and Jack Johnson was hit by a pitch to force in the final run.
Wenatchee scored twice in the third inning to cut the Walla Walla lead to one, 3-2.
The Sweets had a chance to regain momentum in the home third, but left the bases juiced.
Osaka singled, Ben Schulte reached on an error, and Kaikea Harrison singled with two out to place a Sweet at every base. But a strikeout ended the threat.
Wenatchee scored three runs in the fourth and did not trail again.
In the Sweets sixth, a one-out double was struck by Harrison. He charged home on a two-out single to right by Malcom Williams that made it a 5-4 game.
The Applesox replied with four runs in the seventh and one in the ninth.
Walla Walla's final run was scored in the ninth. Leo Rivera walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Cross single.
The Sweets open a three-game series in Portland on Tuesday.
