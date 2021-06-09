WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox blanked the Walla Walla Sweets, 5-0, behind five shutout innings from Hunter Salinas and a two-run homer from Adam Grob on Tuesday night, June 8, at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Salinas dominated on the mound, striking out five and only allowing four Sweets baserunners.
He left the game with a 2-0 lead, but the AppleSox added three insurance runs.
Tyler Chipman followed Salinas up by tossing three scoreless innings before Chase Grillo fired a scoreless ninth for Wenatchee’s first shutout of the season.
Cayden Delozier led Walla Walla with two of the Sweets’ seven hits.
The AppleSox scored first when Grob led off the third with a single and then immediately scored on Mark Steward’s RBI double to left field. Aidan Selfridge, who joined the team on Monday and made his season-debut on Tuesday night, followed up two batters later with a double to left of his own to score Steward.
After the double by Selfridge, the next 11 AppleSox hitters were retired in order, but once they did get a base-runner they wouldn’t waste the opportunity. Payton Flynn drew a leadoff walk to begin the seventh and would score when Grob crushed a 358-foot home run over the left field fence with two outs. Tino Bethancourt added an RBI single in the eighth inning with two outs.
Walla Walla starter Nate Dahl went four innings, striking out nine AppleSox batters.
Logan Hurd pitched the final four innings for the Sweets, striking out seven.
The Sweets and AppleSox square off on Wednesday, June 9, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.