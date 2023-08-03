RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets ended the road portion of their 2023 schedule with a series-clinching 8-5 victory over the host Raptors in the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball set before a paid crowd of 1,396 at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
Walla Walla improved to 19-32 overall, 9-15 in the second half of league play, 7-20 on the road, and ended its final road trip of the season at 3-3.
The Sweets concluded with a 4-2, season-series advantage over the Raptors. Walla Walla took two of three games from Ridgefield at Borleske Stadium in early June.
Left-handed reliever Landon Welter was credited with the win after throwing the final four-and-two-thirds innings. He yielded two earned runs, four hits, walked a pair and struck out eight.
Sweets starter Aiden Aitken lasted four-and-a-third frames. He gave up two hits, three runs, only one of which was earned, walked four and fanned two.
Walla Walla decided the night's verdict when it scored three times in the eighth inning. Aidan Espinoza broke a 5-5 tie with a one-out home run, and Davis Mauzy connected for a two-out, two-run single.
Matthew Sauve hit a one-out, first-inning grounder to second base that scored the Sweets first run of the game.
Walla Walla tallied twice in the third inning on a wild pitch and a Logan Meyer base knock, and twice more in the fourth on an Espinoza single and a Hayden Driggs sacrifice fly to center.
The Sweets begin their final home series of the season on Friday night at Borleske Stadium when they open a three-game series with the Portland Pickles at 6:35.
