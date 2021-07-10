To say that the Walla Walla Sweets father-son duo of manager Larry Price and infielder Parker Price love baseball is an obvious understatement to those who know their successful track records.
The elder Price was a Sweets assistant coach during the team's 2019 playoff run. Price, a 1999 inductee in the Idaho High School Baseball Hall of Fame, coached 22 state championship teams at the high school and American Legion levels.
Parker, who has another year of eligibility remaining at NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene University, served as first-base coach for NNU this past spring after suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the team's lineup. He competed on NNU teams that reached the postseason in 2018 and 2019.
Northwest Nazarene won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, claimed a regional crown, and qualified for the D-II World Series this spring.
"It was hard not to play with guys I'd played with for so long," said Parker, who has already earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and will complete a Masters in Business Administration next spring. "Everything happened for a reason. I was helping the younger guys and gaining experience from a coaching perspective."
"It was a great experience for those guys," Larry said of NNU's national tournament entry. "I was happy Parker was a part of it."
Larry stated that Parker did "everything he could to be ready for this summer."
Encouraging considering the disappointment surrounding the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
"It was weird how everything evolved," Larry said. "If you had asked anybody a year and a half ago if we would have gone through this scenario, I would have said, 'You're nuts.'"
Thus the Sweets did not have the opportunity to build on their 2019 campaign that was highlighted by 31 wins and pushing powerhouse Corvallis to the limit in a three-game playoff series.
"We had a good team with a lot of good guys that loved each other," Parker said. "Everybody wanted to be around each other, which correlated to the success we had."
Larry said he kept in contact with several 2019 players by phone or by text message.
"It was fun to be with a group like that," Larry said.
The Sweets skipper said the adjustment from assistant coach to the head job has been a challenge, but gratifying.
"Being an assistant coach is easy," Larry said. "I was trying to be perfect. You mix that in with not having coached for a year and half. Now I'm ready to attack the rest of the season."
"Guys relate to what he has to offer," Parker said. "Dad feeds off of that. He cares. Guys respect that."
Coach Price admits he's harder on Parker than any other Sweets player. But he also has a great deal of respect for him.
"He is such a leader for us," Larry said. "He's a great communicator on the field. He's 100 percent focused on the next pitch. It's nice to have a player like that."
Parker is hopeful that, going forward, this year's Sweets are able to capture the magic of two seasons ago.
"It's been awesome to get out here," Parker said. "We've got a lot of good young guys. Hopefully this can turn into another great season."