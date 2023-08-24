Walla2Hoops AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Basketball will conduct tryouts Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Walla Walla High School main gym from noon to 6 p.m. for boys and girls in Grades 2-8 for the 2023-2024 season, the club announced Thursday in a press release.
Parent meetings will coincide with the tryouts.
Walla2Hoops is a non-profit which operates under the umbrella of the AAU with the mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
Tryouts are scheduled with their respective parents meeting as follows:
• Grades 2-4, boys and girls, noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Grades 5-6, boys and girls, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Grades 7-8, boys and girls, 4-6 p.m.
Requirements for tryouts include a current AAU number, which can be obtained online at https://aausports.org/Join-AAU, as well as registration with Walla2Hoops on SportsEngine at https://w2hoops.sportngin.com/register/form/556329821.
Cost for an AAU number is $22 per player and needs to be renewed annually.
There is no cost to register with W2Hoops on SportsEngine to tryout — club fees will be billed once teams are formed.
For more information, email club president Matthew Price-Huntington at walla2hoops@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Walla2hoops.
