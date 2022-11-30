Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club invites all kindergarten through third grade boys and girls to participate in its free holiday basketball skills development camp at Pioneer Middle School.
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
Walla2Hoops Winter Break Junior Camp schedule is Wednesday, Dec. 21-Friday, Dec. 23, with boys and girls in kindergarten and first grades from 10-11:30 a.m., and second and third grades from noon-2 p.m.
All participants will need to register on SportsEngine, https://w2hoops.sportngin.com/register/form/249250703
