LEWISTON — Walla2Hoops Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball Club’s eighth-grade boys team won the Drop the Ball Battle for Basketball championship in Lewiston on Jan. 1-2, qualifying for the state championships in Spokane in March with the win.
“Congratulations to the eighth-grade team for taking the title in Lewiston and earning a spot to represent our club at the state championships,” said Walla2Hoops club president Matthew Price-Huntington. “Our coaches and players have a great work ethic, are outstanding citizens and love to compete.”
The eighth-grade team is coached by Bruce Dumser, Jon Claridge and Phil Green, and includes players Basil Reed, Colt Pemberton, Jacob Griffith, Jaxon McGhan-Kezele, Korbin Claridge, Nile Dumser, Spencer Green, Tristan Parrish and Yuhan Marin.
Walla2Hoops' seventh-grade boys team finished second in Lewiston to also punch its ticket to the state championships.
The seventh-grade team is coached by Stephen Garnett, Erik McCollaugh, Ryan Davenport and Bryan Eggart, and includes Nate Allen, Derrick Bingham, Kenroy Brown, Gabe Davenport, Micah Eggart, Cooper Hansen, Luke Higgins, Colton McCollaugh and Simon Unck.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the AAU. Walla2Hoops provides a basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.