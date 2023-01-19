Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club's fourth-grade boys team went 5-0 to win the HoopSource MLK Division II championship in Portland on Jan. 16.
The seventh-grade boys team finished second in Division II and the eighth-grade boys went 2-2 in Division I at the annual classic featuring competitive teams from across the region.
The W2Hoops sixth-grade girls team qualified for state in March with its second-place finish in the Battle Basketball Tournament in Lewiston.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
To learn more about Walla2Hoops, email walla2hoops@gmail.com or see walla2hoops on Facebook.
