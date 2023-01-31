HERMISTON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club's sixth-grade girls team won the Best of the West Tournament here over the weekend of Jan. 28-29.
The team went undefeated against Diamond Lane (from Meridian, Idaho), Pendleton Bucks, Kennewick Crush and Hermiston in the championship game.
The team also qualified for state in Spokane in March with the championship.
"The girls played so well all weekend,” said coach Kevin McNeil. “It was a total team effort.”
The sixth-grade girls team includes head coach Kevin McNeil and players Jayla Tucker, Laney Hand, Raelyn McNeil, Bree Smith, Gracie Pearce, Molly Franklin, Julissa Martinez, Makayah Lawyer, Liliana Garcia and Libby Burt.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
To learn more about Walla2Hoops, email walla2hoops@gmail.com or see Facebook page walla2hoops.
