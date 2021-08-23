After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club is having a parents meeting and opening tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-8 from throughout the Walla Walla to make a team for the 2021-21 season.
Walla2Hoops plans a Parents Meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at Garrison Middle School. Parents will learn about the program, associated costs and tournaments opportunities.
Coaches are also needed for the 2021-22 season.
Tryouts will be held Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon-5 p.m. at the Walla Walla High School main gym. The schedule is:
* Grades 2-4 (boys and girls), noon-1 p.m.
* Grades 5-6 (boys and girls), 1:30-3 p.m.
* Grades 7-8 (boys and girls), 3:30-5 p.m.
All players must have a current Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) card and tryout. No spots are guaranteed or held over from a previous season. All players must register online before tryouts, go to website www.w2hoops.com and click on "Join W2Hoops" to register.
The 2021-22 AAU basketball season runs from October to March 2022.
The club consists of approximately 21 teams and nearly 200 athletes. Players represent Walla Walla Public Schools, College Place Public Schools, Assumption Catholic School, Touchet School District, Rogers Adventist School, Dayton School District, Waitsburg School District, Weston School District, St. Basil Academy and homeschool students.
“We are anxious to get our athletes back on the court and competing is the sport they love,” said Price-Huntington said of Walla2Hoops' fourth year. “We have safety protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy as we work through the pandemic.”
Walla2Hoops is a 501-C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the AAU. Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
Information:
Email: walla2hoops@gmail.com
Facebook: walla2hoops