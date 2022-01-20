LEWISTON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s fifth-grade boys team and fifth-grade girls team qualified for the state basketball championships in Spokane in March with second-place finishes at the Adidas Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament in Lewiston last weekend.
The fifth-grade boys team is coached by Luke Ashley, and includes players Brock Ashley, Brandon Fry, Logan Hale, Beckam Mills, Graeson Parsons, Parker Reavis, Braydon Shivell, Bryson Smith and Tyce Wood.
The fifth-grade girls are coached by Kevin McNeil, and includes Elizabeth Burt, Molly Franklin, Lilliana Garcia, Makayah Lawyer, Julissa Martinez, Raelyn McNeil, Jayla Ortiz, Gracelynne Pearce and Breelyn Smith.
“Our teams continue to earn spots at state thanks to their hard work and desire to compete,” said Walla2Hoops Club president Matthew Price-Huntington. “I’m so proud of their accomplishments and willingness to do what it takes to improve and play at a high level.”
