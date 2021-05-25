Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club elected officers for the 2021-22 season during its regular board meeting on May 24.
“I’m so proud to continue serving as president of W2Hoops as we strive to provide an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals,” said president Matthew Price-Huntington. “We have a passionate and caring board that always puts what is best for kids first in every decision it makes.”
The 2021-22 Executive Board of Directors includes Price-Huntington, president; Mark Higgins, vice president; Michelle Green, secretary; David J. Vargas, treasurer; Stephen Garnett, program development/tryout director; Erik McCollaugh, registrar/uniform and equipment director; Tina Dumser, district liaison.
If interested in serving on the W2Hoops board in the future, email walla2hoops@gmail.com.
Walla2Hoops also released its summer schedule and other dates for the 2021-22 calendar:
Sunday Shooting Clinics with Matthew Price-Huntington
July 11 to Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Walla Walla High School main gym
Summer Skills & Scrimmage Sessions
Tuesday and Thursday evenings, July 13-Aug. 19, 5-8:30 p.m., locations TBD
W2Hoops Junior K-2 Camp
Aug. 2-5, 1-2:30 p.m., location TBD
W2Hoops Tryout Prep Camp
Aug. 23-26, 4-7:30 p.m., location TBD
W2Hoops Tryouts
Sunday, Sept. 19, at Walla Walla High School main gym, times TBD
W2 Hoops “Tournament of Hoops”
Feb. 26-27, 2022, locations and times TBD
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).