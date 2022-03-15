LEWISTON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s third-grade boys team won the Battle for Basketball championship here on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13.
“Congratulations to the third-grade team for taking the title in Lewiston and playing their best at the end of the season,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “Our skill development program, access to local gyms for practices and dedicated coaches are helping our teams have success.”
The team is coached by Matt Weseman and Michael Laughery, and includes players Arian Hernandez, Jeremiah Ponds, Ledger Oakland, Dylan Johnson, Broox Laughery, Kendall Weseman, Colin Hayes, Ben Kimble and Jackson Anderson.
Walla2Hoops is a 501-C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.