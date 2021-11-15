Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s fourth-grade boys team qualified for the State Basketball Championships at the 15th Annual Hermiston Autumn Kickoff Classic on Nov. 13-14.
The team finished second in the Hermiston tournament to earn a berth to state in Spokane in March.
The team's head coach is Curtis Pumphrey, and players include Jefferson Bicknell, Tytus Bockert, Devon Boyd, Carter Bryant, Quentin McCauley, Kasen McGhan-Kezele, Kellen Meliah, Case Pemberton, Parker Pumphrey and Carson Stocking.
“We are so happy to have our teams playing basketball again after taking last year off due to COVID,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “The hard work paid off for these boys and we are hoping more Walla Walla teams will qualify for state as the season rolls on.”
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, email walla2hoops@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.