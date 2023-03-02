The Walla2Hoops fifth-grade boys basketball team won the "Tournament of Hoops" in Walla Walla on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The team defeated Pendleton, 40-27, to take the championship.
Walla2Hoops welcomed 63 teams from Washington, Idaho and Oregon to Walla Walla for its “Tournament of Hoops” AAU Basketball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday for boys and girls grades 3-8.
Games were played at Walla Walla High School, College Place High School, Garrison Middle School, Pioneer Middle School, Berney Elementary, Green Park Elementary and DeSales High School during the two-day event.
Follow all the action on the Tourney Machine app.
“We’re so proud of all our teams for competing against all these competitive teams from throughout the Northwest,” said Walla2Hoops club president Matthew Price-Huntington. “Congratulations to our fifth graders for winning the championship and representing our club with great sportsmanship and class.”
The Walla2Hoops team includes coaches Dustin Stocking and Curtis Pumphrey, and players Carter Bryant, Devin Boyd, Tytus Bockert, Case Pemberton, Edwin Erickson, Geovanni Munoz, Carson Stocking, Kellen Meliah and Parker Pumphrey.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the tournament, email walla2hoops@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.