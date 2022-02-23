Walla2Hoops welcomes teams from across the Northwest to Walla Walla for its “Tournament of Hoops” AAU Basketball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27 for boys and girls grades 4-8.
Games will be played at Walla Walla High School, Garrison Middle School, Pioneer Middle School and DeSales High School during the two-day event.
On Saturday, the first-game tipoff is at 11 a.m., except for 10 a.m. in the Garrison main gym, and last games tip off at 7 p.m., except 5 p.m. at Garrison’s gyms.
On Sunday, games begin at 8:30 a.m. at three sites: DeSales, Garrison and Pioneer.
“We’re so excited to host our local tournament after a year hiatus due to COVID,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come out to the gyms and support our athletes. Several of our teams have already qualified for state and the games promise to be exciting and competitive.”
Sunday championship games schedule:
* 3rd/4th grade girls — 11:30 a.m., DeSales
* 5th grade girls — 12:30 p.m., DeSales
* 6th grade girls — 12:30 p.m., Pioneer main gym
* 6th grade boys — 2:30 p.m., Pioneer main gym
* 7th grade boys — 2:30 p.m., DeSales
* 8th grade boys — 3:30 p.m., Pioneer main gym
Local W2Hoops teams' schedule:
* 3rd grade girls Tompkins — 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. (all in Garrison small gym)
* 4th grade girls Bicknell — 11 a.m. (Garrison small), 2 p.m. (Wa-Hi small), 4 p.m. (Garrison main)
* 5th grade girls McNeil — 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. (all in Garrison main gym)
* 6th grade girls Ocanaz — 12 p.m. (Wa-Hi main), 2 p.m. (Garrison main), 6 p.m. (Pioneer auxiliary)
* 5th grade boys Ashley — 11 a.m. (Wa-Hi small), 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (both in Pioneer auxiliary)
* 6th grade boys Hutchens — 11 a.m. (Wa-Hi small), 2 p.m. (Pioneer auxiliary), 4 p.m. (Wa-Hi main)
* 6th grade boys Kulberg — 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (both in Wa-Hi main)
* 7th grade boys Kulberg — 11 a.m. (Wa-Hi main), 1 p.m. (Pioneer main), 5 p.m. (Wa-Hi small)
* 7th grade boys McCollaugh — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (both at Pioneer main), 7 p.m. (Wa-Hi small)
* 8th grade boys Dumser — 1 p.m. (Wa-Hi main), 7 p.m. (Pioneer main)
All day admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors. A full tournament schedule can be found online at TourneyMachine.com or download the app.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
For more information about the tournament, email walla2hoops@gmail.com.
