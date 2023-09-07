Walla Walla's Wine Valley Golf Club reports Steve Gwinn hole-in-one Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Sep 7, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walla Walla's Wine Valley Golf Club, off Highway 12, reports Steve Gwinn hit a hole in one Thursday, Sept. 7.Gwinn aced Hole No. 14, a 120-yard drive witnessed by both Doug Venneri and John Adams.It was his fourth hole in one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Read more: Walla2Hoops tryouts: Sept.10 at Walla Walla High School main gym Aug 24, 2023 • 10:40 am 0 Walla Walla's Kenneth Rooks places 10th at Worlds steeplechase Aug 22, 2023 • 1:15 pm 0 Walla Walla competitors with Blanc's Boxing Gym to Northwest Nationals Aug 19, 2023 • 7:00 am 0 Trending Now Traffic stop in College Place leads to fentanyl seizure Former Walla Walla nurse appeals second rape conviction Confederated Tribes of Umatilla latest owners of 118-year-old Pendleton saddle maker Hamley & Co. Car enthusiasts to rev their engines at Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend Sixth annual Pickleball at the Park brings 167 players to Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Newsletters Email Address (Required) First Name Last Name Choose the topics that matter most to you. Morning HeadlinesFind out what’s happening in the Valley today with our morning headlines newsletter. It offers daily snapshots of the top stories that affect our community, previews of our special coverage and more Don't MissDon't let anything slip through the cracks. BreakingBe the first to know about crucial information impacting our community. ExploreNeed to know where to find the best tacos in the Yakima Valley? Where to see up-and-coming artists? What makes the local craft beverage scene so special? Find it in Explore, a weekly Thursday newsletter that spotlights what's happening in the Valley BusinessStay in the know about all things business in the Valley with a weekly update on openings, closures, profiles, photos and more GovernmentEach Sunday, follow elections, budgets and other decisions that affect your life in the Walla Walla Valley. SportsStay in the know about all things sports in the Valley with a weekly update on scores, highlights, profiles, photos and more eEditionThe online eEdition of the newspaper, which looks just like the paper in your hands now, is published every day of the year on our website. Get an alert when yours is ready. Marketing Permissions Please select all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Puzzles Sunday LA Times Crossword LA Times Crossword Sudoku
