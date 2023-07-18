Wine Valley Golf Club, in Walla Walla off Highway 12, is hosting its Junior Golf Camp next week with four sessions, July 25-28, each going on from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with lunch provided.
Kids are offered skill development from golf professionals in group instructions with the teach-student ratio around 6:1.
Registration costs $125 and is open until the start of the first class Tuesday morning.
Go to https://www.pga.com/things-to-do/events/wine-valley-junior-golf-camp for more information.
