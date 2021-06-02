The 27th annual Onion Man Triathlon witnessed a seasoned winner and a new winner under sunny skies on a beautiful Sunday, May 30.
“The race was a total success,” one of the race directors Javin Berg said. “It was really nice to see triathletes be able to race and have human interaction again on a perfect day in Walla Walla.”
The Onion Man includes a 1.5-kilometer swim in Bennington Lake, a 40K bike course up Mill Creek Road and back, and then a 10K run through Rooks Park down to Walla Walla Community College and back to the finish at Bennington.
Walla Walla resident Marcella Rietz, who also won in 2018, emerged as overall women’s winner, and Matthew McDonald from Boise, Idaho, the men’s winner.
Rietz completed the Onion Man in 2:21:44, ahead of Jamie Schmelzer and Catiana Brayton, both from Kennewick.
Rietz also placed eighth amongst the men.
McDonald finished in 2:10:55, ahead of David Gettle of Weiser, Idaho, and Kevin Proszek of Spokane.
There were 180 competitors at Sunday’s event.
“It was great to see nine members of our local triathlon team, Blue Mountain Endurance, take so many top spots in their respective divisions as well as top overall female,” Berg said. “This event was possible due to our Blue Mountain Endurance team and our amazing volunteers, I can’t thank them enough!”
For complete results, see the Onion Man Triathlon link on website wwmultisports.com.