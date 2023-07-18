POULSBO, Wash. — An exciting Little League postseason run ended for Walla Walla Pacific’s 2023 age 12-and-under Majors All-Star Team with back-to-back losses, July 15-16, at the Washington State Tournament in Poulsbo.
Matched up in the opening round of double-elimination competition Saturday afternoon at Snider Park with Northeast Seattle, out of District 8, the Walla Walla squad was down 21-0 when played stopped after three innings by the mercy rule.
The setback forced Walla Walla into a must-win Sunday afternoon against Larch Mountain, of District 3, only to wind up eliminated in the fourth inning with a 16-0 decision.
Battling at State came on the heels of Walla Walla Pacific Little League's 12U All-Stars capturing the District 5 championship with five straight wins after an opening-round loss to Walla Walla Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.