Walla Walla native Kenneth Rooks, College Place High School Class of 2018, takes his stellar track and field season to the World Athletics Championships in Central Europe at Budapest, Hungary, for the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with its preliminary slated to start Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2:35 a.m. Pacific.
The final is scheduled for Tuesday.
Rooks, 23 and heading into his senior year at Brigham Young University, will compete for the World championship after winning the U.S. title with an exciting comeback July 8 in Eugene.
A stutter by the runner just ahead of him in the middle of the USATF Championship pack during the second of eight laps forced Rooks to mistime his jump at the next hurdle and sent him tumbling to the track while getting passed by everybody bringing up the rear.
But still having six laps to go helped Rooks inch his way back into contention before he eventually passed the top three with a thrilling sprint from the final water jump.
Victory at the USATF came only a month after Rooks had won the NCAA title for BYU.
While at College Place High School, Rooks won three state titles: two in cross country (2015, 2017) sandwiched around his spring track victory as a junior in the 1,600-meter event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.