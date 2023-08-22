Walla Walla native Kenneth Rooks, who won three State titles for College Place High School before graduating in 2018, wrapped up his latest stellar track and field season Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the World Athletic Championships in Central Europe with his completion of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Rooks, 23, was one of only 16 men in the world who had qualified for the finals — he bested his preliminary heat Saturday morning — and he ended up placing 10th, finishing the race in eight minutes and 20.02 seconds. He was about 17 seconds off the lead with Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, victorious.
El Bakkali and Rooks had finished their Saturday prelim neck and neck.
Next up for Rooks after a series of summer competitions will be his return to Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, to run cross country.
The World Championships capped a thrilling year for Rooks.
"It'd be nice to take a break," Rooks said. "This has been a long season."
Rooks, who is heading into his senior year at BYU, earned a spot in Budapest with his exciting victory July 8 at the U.S. Championships in Eugene.
A stutter by the runner just ahead of him in the middle of the USATF Championship pack during the second of eight laps had forced Rooks to mistime his jump at the next hurdle and sent him tumbling to the track while getting passed by everybody bringing up the rear.
But still having six laps to go helped Rooks inch his way back into contention before he eventually passed the top three with a thrilling sprint from the final water jump.
Victory at the USATF came only a month after Rooks had won the NCAA title for BYU.
While at College Place High School, Rooks won three State titles: two in cross country (2015, 2017) sandwiched around his spring track victory as a junior in the 1,600-meter event.
